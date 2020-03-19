San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund

San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative

During our 100-year history, we have always been here for those who need additional support, and the current health crisis of COVID-19 is no different. We are hosting the San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative as part of the greater San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, to provide flexible resources to individuals impacted by layoffs and reduced working hours implemented by employers. We plan to support our community in response to crisis situations and emergencies now and in the future.

Who It’s For: Low-wage workers who need support for a limited but undetermined length of time

What The Money Goes Toward: Utilities and rent/mortgage payments

Our Aim: Complement the work of public health officials to prevent the need to enter the social services system of care and prevent homelessness

United Way is uniquely positioned to process and deploy capital quickly and efficiently to individuals, as we currently administer SDG&E’s Neighbor to Neighbor Fund.

Partners