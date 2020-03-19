San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund
San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative
During our 100-year history, we have always been here for those who need additional support, and the current health crisis of COVID-19 is no different. We are hosting the San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative as part of the greater San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, to provide flexible resources to individuals impacted by layoffs and reduced working hours implemented by employers. We plan to support our community in response to crisis situations and emergencies now and in the future.
Who It’s For: Low-wage workers who need support for a limited but undetermined length of time
What The Money Goes Toward: Utilities and rent/mortgage payments
Our Aim: Complement the work of public health officials to prevent the need to enter the social services system of care and prevent homelessness
United Way is uniquely positioned to process and deploy capital quickly and efficiently to individuals, as we currently administer SDG&E’s Neighbor to Neighbor Fund.
Partners
Through this partnership, we support:
- Individuals in crisis, through the San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative
- Nonprofit organizations in our region working with communities disproportionately impacted by the crisis through The San Diego Foundation –> to support local nonprofits, visit TSDF’s website
United Way of San Diego County is grateful for the support of The San Diego Foundation and SDG&E, who serve as lead investors of this initiative. We encourage you to join the effort to deploy much-needed capital into the hands of some of our most vulnerable neighbors.
Need Help?
Have you been impacted by job loss or wage reduction? Are you in need of support with paying your rent/mortgage or utility bills? We can help.
Support Our Community
Donate
Join UWSD in supporting low-wage workers and their families whose incomes have been negatively impacted during this time of uncertainty.
Volunteer
Want to donate your time to a local organization in need of support? Interested in donating relief items? Find out about other ways to help those in our community who need it most.
For more information about the San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative, please contact help@uwsd.org or call 858-636-4125.