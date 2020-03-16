Join UWSD in supporting low-wage workers and their families whose incomes have been negatively impacted during this time of uncertainty. While this Initiative is being developed in immediate response to the COVID-19 situation, UWSD is committed to building it as a long-term entity that can be deployed for future situations that call for low-wage workers needing assistance.

COMMITTED FUNDS 1. SDG&E – $1,000,000 earmarked for the Neighbor to Neighbor program 2. SDG&E/The San Diego Foundation – $250,000 for the general San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative